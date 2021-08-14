Summer Infant (SUMR) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 16th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. Summer Infant had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 64.74%. The firm had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SUMR opened at $10.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.43. Summer Infant has a one year low of $9.15 and a one year high of $24.00. The company has a market cap of $23.13 million, a P/E ratio of 62.77 and a beta of 1.83.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Summer Infant from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, Director Andrew Michael Train sold 3,000 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,304. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.14 per share, with a total value of $35,948.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of infant and juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It sells nursery audio and video monitors, safety gates, bath products, bed rails, infant thermometers, related health and safety products, booster and potty seats, cribs, baby gear, bouncers, feeding items, and swaddling blankets.

