Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,307 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,491 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in News were worth $987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of News by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of News by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of News by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 13,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of News by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in News by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Get News alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $23.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.24. News Co. has a twelve month low of $12.79 and a twelve month high of $27.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a PE ratio of -261.30 and a beta of 1.53.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. News had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. Equities analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. News’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upgraded News from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.82 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.16.

News Company Profile

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA).

Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.