Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $822,000 Stock Position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist raised their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.45.

FR stock opened at $55.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.80. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.71 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.70%.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

