Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cognex by 1,915.4% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,002 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after buying an additional 112,147 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Cognex by 18.3% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,733,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $227,978,000 after purchasing an additional 423,509 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 8.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,205,159 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $100,016,000 after purchasing an additional 96,042 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Cognex by 14.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 93,934 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,796,000 after purchasing an additional 11,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Cognex by 192.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 57,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 38,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC downgraded Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $26,649.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cognex stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $101.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.17 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.70.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 30.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

