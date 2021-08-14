Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 6,732 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 101.4% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 1,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CNP stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.43. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. CenterPoint Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

