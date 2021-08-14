Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 229 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Bunge were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 25.4% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,263 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,192,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 6.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Bunge by 0.9% during the first quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 31,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,536,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Bunge during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Bunge news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG opened at $79.17 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a return on equity of 28.91% and a net margin of 3.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Several brokerages recently commented on BG. Bank of America began coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

