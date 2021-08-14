StrongHands (SHND) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

StrongHands (CURRENCY:SHND) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One StrongHands coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, StrongHands has traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar. StrongHands has a total market capitalization of $492,543.69 and $148.00 worth of StrongHands was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get StrongHands alerts:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 41.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PetroDollar (XPD) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BUZZCoin (BUZZ) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PayCoin (XPY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Version (V) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC.

StrongHands Profile

StrongHands is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. StrongHands’ total supply is 17,671,967,827 coins and its circulating supply is 17,258,773,473 coins. The official website for StrongHands is www.stronghands.info . StrongHands’ official Twitter account is @SHNDcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for StrongHands is /r/stronghands and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongHands is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. It features an high 100% APR on PoS rewards. “

StrongHands Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StrongHands directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StrongHands should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StrongHands using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for StrongHands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for StrongHands and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.