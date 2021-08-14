StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Down 88.1% in July

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,720,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SFOR opened at $0.04 on Friday. StrikeForce Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.

About StrikeForce Technologies

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc provides software development and services worldwide. The company develops and licenses various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, as well as to protect network owners and users from cyber security attacks and data breaches.

