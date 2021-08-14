StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) Short Interest Down 88.1% in July

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 88.1% from the July 15th total of 48,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,720,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS SFOR opened at $0.04 on Friday. StrikeForce Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.05.
About StrikeForce Technologies
