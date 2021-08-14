Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Overstock.com by 994.6% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Overstock.com during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 244.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 869 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Overstock.com by 700.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Overstock.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

Shares of OSTK opened at $72.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 4.43. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.75 and a 12 month high of $128.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.11). Overstock.com had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 12.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Mark Alan Baker sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.20, for a total value of $32,490.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,327. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 6,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.51, for a total value of $520,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,930 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,994.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,735 shares of company stock worth $1,192,475 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Overstock.com

Overstock.com, Inc operates online shopping commercial site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

