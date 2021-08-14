Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 14,082 Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 115.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $190,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 16.9% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 179.6% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,534 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BAR stock opened at $17.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.92. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a 52 week low of $16.67 and a 52 week high of $20.05.

