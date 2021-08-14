Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,058 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at $41,979,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Las Vegas Sands in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,734,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 43.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,912,914 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $116,229,000 after acquiring an additional 576,642 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Las Vegas Sands by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 250,423 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares during the period. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 1,942,612 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $118,033,000 after purchasing an additional 614,694 shares during the last quarter. 35.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LVS stock opened at $39.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of -22.97 and a beta of 1.38. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $38.74 and a 1 year high of $66.76.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 32.53% and a negative return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.27.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

