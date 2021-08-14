Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 404 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 19,839 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,669,100 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,041,990,000 after acquiring an additional 375,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $317.26.

Shares of MSFT opened at $292.85 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $275.56. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $292.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

