Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders acquired 24,919 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,201% compared to the average volume of 1,083 call options.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVO shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 10,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 17,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 24,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $102.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $241.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.68, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $63.22 and a 52-week high of $103.21.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $4.50. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 71.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.5571 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.19%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

