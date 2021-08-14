STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Receives $45.29 Average Target Price from Analysts

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STM shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on STMicroelectronics from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

NYSE:STM opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.67. The stock has a market cap of $39.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.46. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 19.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. This is a boost from STMicroelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is presently 16.53%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 9.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,269,281 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $46,118,000 after purchasing an additional 105,857 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 10.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,545 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 94,391 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,434,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 370.5% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 72,252 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,629,000 after acquiring an additional 56,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

