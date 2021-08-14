STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) Upgraded to Outperform by Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of STEP Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SNVVF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised STEP Energy Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday.

Get STEP Energy Services alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNVVF opened at $1.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.38. STEP Energy Services has a 1 year low of $0.35 and a 1 year high of $1.54.

STEP Energy Services Ltd., an oilfield service company, provides integrated coiled tubing, fracturing, and wireline solutions to service oil and natural gas wells in Canada and the United States. It also provides chemical laboratory solutions; fluid pumping services for coiled tubing operations and standalone projects; and nitrogen pumping solutions, as well as cased hole wireline and open hole wireline services.

See Also: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.