Stem (NYSE:STEM) Shares Gap Down to $26.86

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $26.86, but opened at $25.77. Stem shares last traded at $24.40, with a volume of 40,262 shares.

STEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “positive” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Stem from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Stem in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.67.

Stem (NYSE:STEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.42 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEM. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $354,799,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $265,445,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $188,719,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stem in the 2nd quarter valued at $79,222,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stem during the 2nd quarter worth $50,957,000. 28.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stem Company Profile (NYSE:STEM)

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

