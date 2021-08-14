Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $1.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is a biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing therapies to treat the mitochondrial dysfunction associated with genetic mitochondrial diseases and many common age-related diseases. The company’s product pipeline includes Elamipretide, SBT-20 and SBT-272 which are in clinical stage. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp is based in Newton, Massachusetts. “

MITO has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MITO traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.26. 104,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,412,897. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.06 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $71.87 million, a P/E ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Stealth BioTherapeutics will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 234.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 112,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 78,804 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ikarian Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 1,995.9% during the 1st quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 788,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 750,417 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Stealth BioTherapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 881,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 313,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate is Elamipretide that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat barth syndrome, phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of duchenne cardiomyopathy, phase 2a clinical trial to treat friedreich's ataxia, phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration, phase 2 clinical trial to treat leber's hereditary optic neuropathy, and phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of replisome myopathies.

