State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MGP Ingredients were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MGPI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 83,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MGP Ingredients during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,108,000. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 3,234 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $211,244.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James L. Bareuther sold 733 shares of MGP Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.15, for a total transaction of $49,953.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,127. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,188 shares of company stock valued at $701,524. Insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients stock opened at $63.59 on Friday. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.04 and a 1-year high of $76.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.06.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.84. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MGPI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

MGP Ingredients, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of food, beverage, specialty wheat protein and starch food ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment consists of food grade alcohol and distillery co-products, such as distillers feed and fuel grade alcohol.

