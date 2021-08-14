State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 332 Shares of Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sonic Automotive in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 2,190.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 522.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Sonic Automotive by 8,817.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sonic Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sonic Automotive alerts:

Shares of Sonic Automotive stock opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.58. Sonic Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.05 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $47.99.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $1.07. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 34.65%. On average, research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SAH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Sonic Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.25.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as a automotive retailer. Its services include sales of both new and used cars and light trucks, sales of replacement parts and performance of vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint and repair services and arrangement of extended service contracts, financing, insurance, vehicle protection products and other aftermarket products for automotive customers.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonic Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonic Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.