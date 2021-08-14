State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,310 Shares of Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) by 2.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 48,741 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Perdoceo Education were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Perdoceo Education by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 496,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $165,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $127,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perdoceo Education during the first quarter valued at about $2,095,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 32.1% during the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PRDO opened at $11.34 on Friday. Perdoceo Education Co. has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $15.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $794.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRDO. TheStreet cut Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Perdoceo Education in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Perdoceo Education Profile

Perdoceo Education Corp. engages in the provision of educational services. It operates through the following segments: Colorado Technical University (CTU) and American InterContinental University (AIU). The CTU segment offers academic programs in the disciplines of business studies, nursing, computer science, engineering, information systems and technology, cybersecurity and healthcare management.

