State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $689,000 Holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,881 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,303,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,259 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,017,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,515,000 after acquiring an additional 590,706 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,630,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,005,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,234,000 after acquiring an additional 414,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 307,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,040,000 after acquiring an additional 157,538 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLDT stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 8.04 and a current ratio of 8.04. The firm has a market cap of $570.94 million, a P/E ratio of -20.54 and a beta of 2.09. Chatham Lodging Trust has a twelve month low of $6.24 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 18.59%. Analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CLDT shares. B. Riley upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

