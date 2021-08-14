State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.07% of Tactile Systems Technology worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 142,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 228.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 416,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,698,000 after acquiring an additional 289,734 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 130,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 86,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 20.7% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 13,929 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ TCMD opened at $41.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.29. The company has a market capitalization of $814.62 million, a PE ratio of 60.56, a PEG ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.59. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.31 and a 12 month high of $64.53.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 10.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tactile Systems Technology news, Director William W. Burke sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $371,855.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 1,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $45,825.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $977,174.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

