State of Alaska Department of Revenue Grows Position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,496 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% during the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $23,686,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,204,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,802,000 after buying an additional 104,454 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 6.8% during the first quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 961,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after buying an additional 61,323 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $15.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.52.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,348.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.71.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

