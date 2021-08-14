State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Stock Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 60.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,385 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.9% during the first quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 68,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,950,000 after buying an additional 9,340 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the first quarter worth approximately $1,280,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 114.7% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 40,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after buying an additional 21,824 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 208,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,762,000 after buying an additional 13,786 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 15.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 243,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,963,000 after buying an additional 32,577 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MSM shares. Stephens raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. MSC Industrial Direct has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.33.

MSM stock opened at $85.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 1.10. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.09 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $866.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.61 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

In related news, SVP Edward F. Martin, Jr. sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.72, for a total transaction of $63,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Louise K. Goeser sold 10,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.04, for a total value of $996,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,715,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

