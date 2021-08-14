State of Alaska Department of Revenue Buys Shares of 30,290 Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 30,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $580,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of Ellington Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,434,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,999,000 after purchasing an additional 218,616 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ellington Financial by 15.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 704,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93,096 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 249.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 571,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 408,035 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Ellington Financial by 7.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 304,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,874,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Ellington Financial by 90.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 289,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 137,210 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ellington Financial alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ellington Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.50 to $18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.06.

Shares of NYSE:EFC opened at $18.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $927.26 million, a P/E ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 21.48, a quick ratio of 30.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. Ellington Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.01 and a 12 month high of $19.60.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. Ellington Financial had a net margin of 142.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 110.43%.

Ellington Financial Company Profile

Ellington Financial, Inc operates as an investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of investment services. It manages mortgage-backed assets, securities, loans and real estate debts. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.