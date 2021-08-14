STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.70 Million

STARSHIP (CURRENCY:STARSHIP) traded down 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One STARSHIP coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0897 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. STARSHIP has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $20,932.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.92 or 0.99860854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00860739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STARSHIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade STARSHIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STARSHIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

