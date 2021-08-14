Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) Short Interest Update

Starpharma Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SPHRY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the July 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SPHRY stock opened at $9.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.30 and a quick ratio of 10.20. Starpharma has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.72.

Starpharma Company Profile

Starpharma Holdings Limited engages in the research, development, and commercialization of dendrimer products for pharmaceutical, life-science, and other applications worldwide. The company offers VivaGel, a non-antibiotic therapy for the management and prevention of bacterial vaginosis. It also develops VivaGel condom, an antiviral condom; and DEP, a dendrimer drug delivery technology, including DEP docetaxel that is in Phase II clinical trials, DEP cabazitaxel that is in Phase 1 clinical trial, and DEP irinotecan that is in phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

