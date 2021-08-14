Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by GWM Advisors LLC

GWM Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,640 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,042 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $358,133,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at $118,319,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,190,861 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $348,665,000 after acquiring an additional 863,282 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,168,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $783,297,000 after purchasing an additional 703,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.12.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $116.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.30. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $76.46 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.85, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.89.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company’s revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

