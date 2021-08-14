Standex International (NYSE:SXI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Standex International had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 3.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share.

Shares of SXI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,571. Standex International has a one year low of $54.67 and a one year high of $108.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Standex International’s payout ratio is 27.51%.

A number of research firms have commented on SXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

About Standex International

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics. The Food Service Equipment segment is engaged in the provision of refrigeration, display merchandising and component pumps for the commercial food service and life sciences markets.

