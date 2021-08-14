STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $161.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Staar Surgical Company has evolved to become a developer, manufacturer and global distributor of products used by ophthalmologists and other eye care professionals to improve or correct vision in patients suffering from refractive conditions, cataracts and glaucoma. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of STAAR Surgical from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a market perform rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of STAAR Surgical from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $129.75.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $139.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.04. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 632.94 and a beta of 0.94. STAAR Surgical has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $161.71.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $62.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.61 million. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 10.93%. The business’s revenue was up 77.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Analysts expect that STAAR Surgical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total transaction of $20,174,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 314,242 shares of company stock valued at $47,966,671. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of STAA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $347,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 280.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,924 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 67,010 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 128,860 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of STAAR Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,430,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,691 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Co engages in the development, manufacture, production, marketing, and sale of implantable lenses for the eye and delivery systems used to deliver the lenses into the eye. It specializes in refractive and cataract solutions. Its products include intraocular lens and implantable collamer lens.

