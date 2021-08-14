SSP Group (LON:SSPG) PT Raised to GBX 350

SSP Group (LON:SSPG) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from GBX 348 ($4.55) to GBX 350 ($4.57) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 361.14 ($4.72).

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 258.10 ($3.37) on Tuesday. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 273.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.05 billion and a PE ratio of -2.31.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

