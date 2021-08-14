Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $64.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its price objective trimmed by JMP Securities from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

SQSP has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Squarespace from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Squarespace currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Squarespace stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60. Squarespace has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, equities analysts expect that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 763,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,046,618. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 94,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $5,659,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Squarespace during the second quarter valued at about $355,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

