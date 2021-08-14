Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Squarespace from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an outperform rating for the company. began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.21.

Get Squarespace alerts:

SQSP stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.60. Squarespace has a 52-week low of $41.64 and a 52-week high of $64.71.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($3.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($3.07). As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Squarespace will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 15,034 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.42, for a total transaction of $788,082.28. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 25,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,415.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.85, for a total transaction of $2,542,500.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 739,461 shares of company stock valued at $39,605,391.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $175,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in Squarespace in the 2nd quarter worth $355,000.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

See Also: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Squarespace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Squarespace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.