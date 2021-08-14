Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 62,681 Shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 73.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,681 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Landec were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Landec by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landec during the 1st quarter worth $159,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Landec by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 7,373 shares in the last quarter. 90.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LNDC opened at $10.72 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.40. Landec Co. has a 12 month low of $9.14 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a market cap of $315.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.10. Landec had a negative return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 6.00%. On average, analysts forecast that Landec Co. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LNDC shares. Barrington Research raised Landec from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Landec from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Landec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Landec from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

