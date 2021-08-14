Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 4,190 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC cut its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SHEN shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ SHEN opened at $30.27 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.40. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12-month low of $29.02 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. Analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

In related news, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $268,362.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total transaction of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,895 shares of company stock valued at $2,593,103. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

