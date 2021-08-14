Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 2,681 Shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 48.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,681 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,182,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $183,894,000 after buying an additional 6,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,156,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 244,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,621,000 after buying an additional 20,106 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Safety Insurance Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 151,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,724,000 after buying an additional 16,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 22.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 84,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 15,661 shares in the last quarter. 76.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT stock opened at $82.73 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.67 and a 12-month high of $87.98.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.35. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 19.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

