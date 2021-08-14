Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $260,000 Investment in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,997,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,288,000 after acquiring an additional 490,608 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,089,181 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $135,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,868 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 620,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $20,629,000 after acquiring an additional 53,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 54,768 shares in the last quarter. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DRQ opened at $26.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.10. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.25 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $926.87 million, a P/E ratio of -18.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total value of $172,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price target for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

