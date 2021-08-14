Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $249,000 Investment in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALBO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Albireo Pharma by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 9,077 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 148,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 73,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Albireo Pharma by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 288,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,820,000 after purchasing an additional 40,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Albireo Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.57.

NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $29.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.81. The stock has a market cap of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 1.46.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.92) by $0.02. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 82.94% and a negative net margin of 1,468.41%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.84 EPS for the current year.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators for the treatment of orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal disorders. Its pipeline products include Odevixibat, A3384, and Elobixibat.

