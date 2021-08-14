Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 5,281 Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Silver Point Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $201,425,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 1,041.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,352,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,237 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $58,151,000. Sourcerock Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denbury by 5.6% during the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,160,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after purchasing an additional 61,170 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Denbury during the first quarter valued at $52,735,000. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DEN opened at $67.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.43 and a 52-week high of $81.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.55.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.12. Denbury had a negative return on equity of 68.66% and a negative net margin of 106.78%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denbury Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEN shares. Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on Denbury in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Denbury in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital lowered Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $78.75 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Denbury from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.79.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

