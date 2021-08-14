Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Holdings in CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR) by 33.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,067 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.31% of CohBar worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CWBR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 17.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 94,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 14,073 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CohBar by 31.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 18,063 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of CohBar by 173.1% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CohBar by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 19,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of CohBar by 120.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 21,088 shares during the last quarter. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CohBar alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CWBR shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of CohBar in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CohBar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.42.

CohBar stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. CohBar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.85 and a 12-month high of $2.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.32 million, a PE ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 2.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.28. The company has a current ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 7.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

CohBar (NASDAQ:CWBR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Research analysts anticipate that CohBar, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CohBar

CohBar, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses in the research and development of mitochondria based therapeutics (MBTs) for the treatment of chronic and age-related diseases. The company develops MBTs to treat non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), obesity, fatty liver disease, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, type 2 diabetes mellitus, acute respiratory distress syndrome, cancer, atherosclerosis, cardiovascular, and neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWBR).

Receive News & Ratings for CohBar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CohBar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.