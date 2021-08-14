Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Sold by Capital CS Group LLC

Capital CS Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 38.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,865 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the period. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Square during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 62.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Square alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SQ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Square from $281.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Square from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on Square in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $267.35.

Shares of NYSE SQ opened at $267.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $246.37. Square, Inc. has a 52 week low of $134.00 and a 52 week high of $289.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.14 billion, a PE ratio of 234.98, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.56, for a total transaction of $41,112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 202,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,672,562.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jack Dorsey sold 100,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.98, for a total value of $20,198,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 789,204 shares of company stock valued at $177,487,469. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.