SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) Shares Bought by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYMB) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,797 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the quarter. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HYMB. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 15,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. TCF National Bank raised its stake in shares of SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,308,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,638,000 after purchasing an additional 97,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 41,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 22,248 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYMB stock opened at $60.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81. SPDR Nuveen S&P High Yield Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $56.38 and a twelve month high of $61.18.

