Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) Issues Earnings Results

Sotherly Hotels (NASDAQ:SOHO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sotherly Hotels had a negative return on equity of 86.38% and a negative net margin of 77.99%.

Sotherly Hotels stock opened at $2.27 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Sotherly Hotels has a 1 year low of $1.48 and a 1 year high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $34.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 2.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sotherly Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

In other news, Chairman Andrew Sims sold 27,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.85, for a total value of $105,667.10. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Sotherly Hotels Inc is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, as well as interests in two condominium hotels and their associated rental programs.

