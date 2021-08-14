Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sotera Health’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.20. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sotera Health will report full year earnings of $0.84 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sotera Health.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07.

SHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays raised their price target on Sotera Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.05.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $113,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Sotera Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.40. The company had a trading volume of 550,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,106,601. Sotera Health has a 52 week low of $21.21 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $23.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

