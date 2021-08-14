Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) Short Interest Up 1,733.3% in July

Sonova Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SONVY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 1,733.3% from the July 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SONVY shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sonova in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sonova from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sonova in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Shares of SONVY stock opened at $78.53 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.60. Sonova has a 52 week low of $43.73 and a 52 week high of $82.12. The company has a market capitalization of $25.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were paid a $0.413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Sonova’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Sonova’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

About Sonova

Sonova Holding AG engages in the development and production of hearing care solutions. It operates through the Hearing Instruments and Cochlear Implants business segments. The Hearing Instruments segment includes the activities related to the design, development, production, distribution, and servicing of hearing instruments and related products.

