Sonos Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:SONO)

Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders acquired 20,703 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,364% compared to the average volume of 1,414 put options.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonos from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sonos has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.86.

In related news, CEO Patrick Spence sold 65,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,167,173.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anna Fraser sold 15,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.06, for a total transaction of $538,872.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,355 shares in the company, valued at $327,986.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,922 shares of company stock worth $8,331,100. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 3.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,392,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,272,000 after buying an additional 90,483 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 11.1% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 96,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,408,000 after buying an additional 9,650 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in Sonos by 89.1% in the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Sonos by 18.8% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 24,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 22.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 65,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 11,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $38.14 on Friday. Sonos has a 1 year low of $12.40 and a 1 year high of $44.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.89.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Sonos had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 43.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sonos will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Sonos, Inc provides multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts, and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone, or iPad.

