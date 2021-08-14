Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sonim Technologies Inc. provides ultra-rugged mobile phones and accessories. It provides its solutions under categories of ultra-rugged mobile phones based on the Android platform, which are capable of attaching to both public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories and cloud-based software and application services. The company serves construction, energy and utility, hospitality, logistics, manufacturing, public sector and transportation sectors. Sonim Technologies Inc. is based in San Mateo, United States. “

Get Sonim Technologies alerts:

Separately, Oppenheimer restated a hold rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

SONM stock opened at $0.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.66 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 3.41. Sonim Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.37 and a twelve month high of $1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.50.

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $12.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Sonim Technologies had a negative return on equity of 95.56% and a negative net margin of 46.04%. On average, analysts predict that Sonim Technologies will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert L. Tirva sold 42,891 shares of Sonim Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total transaction of $27,450.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 18.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 133.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,390,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,264 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 80.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,299,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,890 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 182.1% in the first quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,567 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sonim Technologies by 264.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 325,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Sonim Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $118,000. 31.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of mission-critical smart phone-based solutions for workers in extreme, hazardous, and isolated environments. Its products include ultra-rugged mobile phones, business process applications, and a suite of industrial-grade accessories. The company was founded by Ram Chandran, Isaac Eteminan, Anush Gopalan, Jai Kumar, Sudu Srinivasan, and Joakim Wiklund on August 5, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sonim Technologies (SONM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sonim Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonim Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.