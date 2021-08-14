SnowSwap (SNOW) Hits Market Cap of $2.83 Million

SnowSwap (CURRENCY:SNOW) traded up 12.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. One SnowSwap coin can currently be purchased for $8.68 or 0.00018213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SnowSwap has traded up 10.8% against the U.S. dollar. SnowSwap has a market capitalization of $2.83 million and $252,041.00 worth of SnowSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002280 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.52 or 0.00047271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.61 or 0.00139845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.56 or 0.00156528 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003600 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,675.17 or 1.00090006 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.32 or 0.00857229 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About SnowSwap

SnowSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. SnowSwap’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,793 coins. The Reddit community for SnowSwap is https://reddit.com/r/Snowswap . SnowSwap’s official Twitter account is @snow_swap

According to CryptoCompare, “SnowSwap is a new platform where users can swap between various Yearn yVault tokens. SnowSwap is designed for low slippage stablecoin swaps and is based on Curve’s AMM. “

SnowSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SnowSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

