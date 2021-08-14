SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $30.90

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.90 and last traded at C$30.76, with a volume of 113667 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$30.47.

SRU.UN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$28.25 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$32.00 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank set a C$30.50 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$30.19 price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Monday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$31.46.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$30.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.98.

SmartCentres is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $9.5 billion. It owns and manages 34 million square feet of retail space in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centres, having the strongest national and regional retailers as well as strong neighbourhood merchants.

