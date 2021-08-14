Sixt (ETR:SIX2) Given a €140.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Sixt (ETR:SIX2) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SIX2. Warburg Research set a €145.00 ($170.59) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Friday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €118.00 ($138.82) price target on shares of Sixt in a report on Thursday. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sixt in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €123.00 ($144.71) price objective on Sixt and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €116.50 ($137.06).

Shares of ETR:SIX2 opened at €116.30 ($136.82) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €116.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion and a P/E ratio of -164.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.64. Sixt has a 52-week low of €61.35 ($72.18) and a 52-week high of €132.60 ($156.00).

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers in Germany and internationally. The company engages in rental of various utility vehicles; and the provision of international holiday vehicle rental, car sharing, transfer, and car subscription services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Pullach, Germany.

